Raekwon Apologized To Biggie For "Biters" Skit Before He Died

A few years ago TheUrbandaily.com conducted a candid interview with Kandi Burruss of RHOA where she recalled meeting the late Notorious B.I.G. before he was killed. In her interview she said that Biggie apologized for comments he made about her group Xscape in his underground hit “Dreams (I’m Just Playin.”).

Now it appears that Mr. Wallace wasn't the only one trying to make things right before that fateful March 9th day in 1997. Way back in 1995 Raekwon of The Wutang Clan released his classic album, Only Built For Cuban Linx. Outside of the extraordinary lyrics and production the album had its fair share of controversy. On one skit,

While it was a dubious comparison (Big had his daughter T'Yanna on the cover of Ready To Die and Nas had a photo of himself as a child on the cover of Illmatic) the jab was pretty obvious. Fast forward to 2011 and Biggie is no longer with us, but Raekwon has remade Big's "Everyday Struggle" with Big's widow Faith Evans. While we're glad that there is no longer any bad blood we had to get Raekwon to shed some light on how it all came about. During our sit down for his upcoming album Shaolin vs Wutang Raekwon told us a story of meeting B.I.G in L.A two days before he died.

