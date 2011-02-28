Jeff Redd On Making, “You Called And Told Me”

In this exclusive interview for TheUrbandaily.com, singer and songwriter Jeff Redd shares what inspired his club classic, “You Called And Told Me” and how it remains a must-play song on dance floors across country. The 1991 hit was produced by Dave “Jam” Hall and was featured on the soundtrack to the movie Strictly Business.

RELATED POSTS:

GALLERY: The Best Movie Soundtracks

Top 9 Black Sitcom Theme Songs

Samples of History: Hip-Hop Mines Afrobeat

Top 9 Music Videos Of The 1990s

Also On The Urban Daily: