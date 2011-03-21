Babs Bunny: “Choppa Was My Boy, Not My Boo”

Babs Bunny from “Making The Band” fame stopped in to tell TheUrbandaily.com about a female MC battle she’s hosting in NYC and share some of her upcoming projects. But before we got into the 2011 Babs we took a short trip down memory lane for our “5 Things You Didn’t Know” series. Watch as she discusses her alleged “relationship” with Choppa, the whooping her bandmate Ness took from Iron Solomon and how trying to impress Diddy landed her in the hospital.

