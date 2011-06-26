Kevin Hart Says No One Is Safe At BET Awards

Kevin Hart can’t wait to get the mic in his hand for tonight’s BET Awards. He tells Konan of 92Q Jams in Baltimore that ABSOLUTELY no one is off limits, especially in the front row. “All I have to say is ‘Man, I’m a comedian. It’s what I do.’”

The very first BET Awards was held in Las Vegas ten years ago and hosted by comedians Cedric The Entertainer and Steve Harvey. Watch how Kevin plans to bring his own flavor to the awards.

RELATED POSTS:

BLACK MUSIC MOMENT #49: Black Entertainment Television Debuts

Trina Apologizes To BET, Execs Say She Wasn’t Eligible For Award

Jamie Foxx Brings “Showtime At The Apollo” To BET

Also On The Urban Daily: