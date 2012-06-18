How Much Is Halle Berry Worth?

Halle Berry is worth $70 million, according to sources, which means she’s not just insanely beautiful—she’s also incredibly rich. How has Berry amassed such a fortune? Her net worth is down to the $16 million she reportedly makes per year as an actress, and over career, the 45-year-old has earned her dough by showcasing incredible range. She won an Oscar for her turn in the 2002 film Monster’s Ball, but she’s also done films like Catwoman, which earned her the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress in 2005.

Berry’s net worth makes sense when you check out her salary breakdown at IMDB.com. She earned $10 million for 2007’s Perfect Stranger, and while that’s a lot of scratch, it wasn’t her biggest payday. She got $14 million for Catwoman, which is more than twice the $6 million she got for Gothika (2003). Her work on the James Bond film Die Another Day (2002) nabbed her $4 million, and in 2001’s Swordfish—famous for that topless scene—she picked up a cool $2.5 million.

Berry may be worth $70 million, but according to Forbes, she wasn’t among the top 10 highest-paid Hollywood actresses in 2011. Angelina and Sarah Jessica Parker tied for first on the list with $30 million in yearly earnings.

