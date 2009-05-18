RUMOR: Yung Joc Sues Diddy, Outs Him As Gay?!

Is Diddy gonna have to whoop some a$$?!

VIA Bossip:

According to bossip.com, Yung Joc is going after the infamous career-ending Diddy and Bad Boy Records. He might be the only one in the history of Bad Boy to actually take Diddy to court over money and his music.

Yung Joc reports that there has been some shady business deals, missing budgets, and now rumors of company financial hardships – he reached out to Gyantunplugged.com to share his side of the story. Block Entertainment’s number one artist has been noticeably absent from the roster for at least a year. There have been industry whispers going around that their was inner turmoil inside the record label, particularly between Joc and Block.

A couple of weeks ago the newest rumor was that Joc was leaving Block Entertainment all together and had decided to make the full move over to Bad Boy records. But it looks like Harv and them over at Bad Boy records is playing games with easy going MC and now Joc’s taking everybody to court.

Joc broke down all his gripes regarding his relationship with the owner of Block Entertainment – Mr. Big Block. Joc alleges that due to contractual situations, unpaid royalties and unpaid advances the young business mogul and his legal team is currently in the process of taking legal action against his record label.

The multi-platinum rap star alleges that Block Ent/Bad Boy hasn’t offered any label support since 2007. Yung Joc went on to make shocking claims about the inner dealings of Block Ent.

According to Joc, he’s paid for his own public relations, claims to not be receiving his advance money for his projects, alleges that Block has used advances for other projects, and even makes shocking claims regarding his former management company 9196.

Do you think that Diddy is the gay rapper Joc is talking about?

Joc quickly broke down his reasons for splitting with his former management company, which happened to be owned by Big Block, but is fronted by CEO Rico Brooks. Yung Joc breaks down the situation by saying that it was nothing more then a 360 deal , that resulted in Block getting a piece of everything. Many people didn’t know, but Shakir Stewart and Ted Lucas took over mgmt of Joc’s career shortly after Joc ended his relationship with 9196. But since Shake’s suicide late last year, Yung Joc and two companies have taken over managerial duties. And what’s this I’m hearing about Big Block charging other record companies 25k to clear Joc for a record? I guess that explains why we haven’t seen Mr. Robinson in any video’s recently. Joc shared tells of Block’s ‘Suge Knight -esque” actions that’s prevented Joc from being cleared to do other music projects outside of Bad Boy and Block ENT.

But, though Jasiel Robinson is upset with his current business situation with Block, the popular artist wasn’t in the mood to throw grease. I have been hearing all kinds of rumors. One being from the devious folks over at Media Take Out saying that due to the legal situation, Yung Joc is going to “out Diddy’s sexual tendencies”:

