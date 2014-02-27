How tall isNeNe Leakes? NeNe Leakes is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, according to her official IMDB bio. That the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star boasts above-average height is fitting, given that the New York City native looms large in pop culture. She’s appeared on such reality shows as “Celebrity Apprentice” and “I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding,” and she’s also made the leap to scripted TV, playing coach Roz Washington on “Glee” and Rocky on “The New Normal.” In March 2014, Leakes will show off her moves on “Dancing With the Stars,” where her height might not help her, but her experience as a stripper surely will.

Who’s asking, “How tall is NeNe Leakes?” Plenty of folks, as NeNe has emerged as a rather ubiquitous celeb with an interesting back-story. Much of her life is chronicled in the book “Never Make the Same Mistake Twice: Lessons on Love and Life Learned the Hard Way,” which is all about her “fractured childhood, abusive relationship, struggles with being a single mother,” according to her official website. Leakes has twice walked down the aisle with husband Gregg Leakes, as “Real Housewives of Atlanta” viewers well know, and the second time around, Bravo cameras were there to capture all the action. The result, of course, was “I Dream of NeNe,” a spinoff show about the second wedding for a couple that had initially tied the knot in 1997 and then divorced in 2011.

How tall is NeNe Leakes compared to other Bravo reality stars? Well, she’s got a slight edge on “Project Runway” host Heidi Klum, who stands 5 feet, 9 inches, and she’s got even more of a height advantage on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” costar Kandi Burruss, who checks in at 5 feet, 7 inches tall. NeNe stands eye-to-eye with Kenya Moore, however, as the former Miss USA is a fellow member of the 5’10” club.

