Lil Eazy E Opens Up About Suge Knight, DJ Yella Talks Straight Outta Compton [EXCLUSIVE]

NWA’s DJ Yella and the son of Eazy E, Lil Eazy paid a visit to the DFW & J Kruz to talk about the movie and the history of the “most dangerous rap group.” DJ Yella speaks about the much anticipated directors cut that will give us more footage from Straight Outta Compton film.

Lil Eazy talks about the way his father was portrayed in the movie saying it’s a “tightrope.” He did praise actor Jason Mitchell‘s acting in the biopic. Easy also speaks on the Suge Knight/AIDS controversy saying he was “misquoted” and it was actually his younger brother “Yung Eazy” who believes that the former Death Row records CEO may have injected their father with the AIDS virus.

