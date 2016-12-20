ScHoolboy Q Is Already Prepping New Music For 2017

ScHoolboy Q is already working on new music.

The TDE spitter — who recently earned 2017 Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album (Blank Face LP) and Best Rap Performance (“THat Part” featuring Kanye West) — announced on Instagram that he’s gearing up to drop his next album.

“BLANKFACE TOUR IS OVER…. new album 2017 fuck a break I’m already ready,” he said in a photo caption. Q’s tour ended in Birmingham, UK on December 15, and it seems he’s still feeling the positive energy.

Euros, pounds, and sum moe sHit!!! BLANKFACE TOUR IS OVER…. new album 2017 fuck a break I'm already ready A photo posted by ScHoolboy Q (@groovyq) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:55pm PST

5 seasons 3 MVP awards!!!! Back to soccer dad wHile finisHing new album!!! Life is great see u soon baby A photo posted by ScHoolboy Q (@groovyq) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:57pm PST

As Complex notes, TDE dropped five albums this year, including Kendrick Lamar‘s Untitled Unmastered and Ab-Soul‘s Do What Thou Wilt., which dropped last week.

As fans continue to pine over the possible release of SZA‘s long-awaited A, we’re hoping Q follows through on his promise to hold us over.

Revisit “THat Part” below.

