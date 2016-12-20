The TDE spitter — who recently earned 2017 Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album (Blank Face LP) and Best Rap Performance (“THat Part” featuring Kanye West) — announced on Instagram that he’s gearing up to drop his next album.
“BLANKFACE TOUR IS OVER…. new album 2017 fuck a break I’m already ready,” he said in a photo caption. Q’s tour ended in Birmingham, UK on December 15, and it seems he’s still feeling the positive energy.
46. Bianca Lawson (from everything in the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s)
Source:Instagram
46 of 51
47. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
47 of 51
48. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
48 of 51
49. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
49 of 51
50. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
50 of 51
51. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
51 of 51
Continue reading ScHoolboy Q Is Already Prepping New Music For 2017
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.