ScHoolboy Q Is Already Prepping New Music For 2017

The TDE spitter announced on Instagram that he's gearing up for his next album.


Posted 2 days ago.
ScHoolboy Q is already working on new music.

The TDE spitter — who recently earned 2017 Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album (Blank Face LP) and Best Rap Performance (“THat Part” featuring Kanye West) — announced on Instagram that he’s gearing up to drop his next album.

“BLANKFACE TOUR IS OVER…. new album 2017 fuck a break I’m already ready,” he said in a photo caption. Q’s tour ended in Birmingham, UK on December 15, and it seems he’s still feeling the positive energy.

As Complex notes, TDE dropped five albums this year, including Kendrick Lamar‘s Untitled Unmastered and Ab-Soul‘s Do What Thou Wilt., which dropped last week.

As fans continue to pine over the possible release of SZA‘s long-awaited A, we’re hoping Q follows through on his promise to hold us over.

Revisit “THat Part” below.

 

