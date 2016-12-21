After some delay, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) and Chicago-based artist Ferrari Sheppard — aka Dec 99th — have released their debut LP, December 99th. The duo released a handful of singles over the course of 2016. Today you can finally stream their entire project via TIDAL. Non-subscribers can listen to “Blade in the Pocket.”
The album is produced by Sheppard and features “Seaside Panic Room,” “Local Time,” and “N.A.W.” — all released earlier this year. Bey also announced that he would be retiring from music earlier this year, though there was some speculation as to whether or not he’d follow through.
On Thursday, December 22, TIDAL will exclusively livestream one of his final sold out performances. The show takes place at 8 p.m ET at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater and will feature special guests.
46. Bianca Lawson (from everything in the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s)
Source:Instagram
46 of 51
47. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
47 of 51
48. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
48 of 51
49. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
49 of 51
50. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
50 of 51
51. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
51 of 51
Continue reading Listen: Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) & Ferrari Sheppard – ‘December 99th’
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.