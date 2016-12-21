Kanye West Cancels European Leg Of His Saint Pablo Tour

Kanye West fans have another thing to add to their list of disappointing Yeezy moment.

The rapper not only put the European leg of his Saint Pablo Tour on hold while in the hospital for two weeks, but he has decided to cancel the tour altogether. According to reports, Kanye’s people contacted concert promoter Live Nation and informed them the second leg, which for the most part was European, was officially cancelled. Among the planned stops was Paris, U.K. and Germany.

During Kanye’s hospital stay at UCLA Medical Center, the 2017 dates for the tour were only put on hold at the time, with people who work with Ye’ insisting the tour would go on. However, Kanye won’t be at a huge lost regarding his decision to cancel because no dates were set and no tickets were sold.

On top of that, the rapper has an insurance policy that reimburses him for any lost profits or expenses associated with cancellations that result from a medical condition. Either way you flip, Kanye comes out winning.

Source: TMZ