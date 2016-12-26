Here’s Why A&E Pulled The Plug On Their KKK ‘Docuseries’

Even cable networks get scammed sometimes.

That was the case for the A&E Channel who cancelled their upcoming KKK documentary, which was intended to serve as a close look at anti-hate extractors focused on helping people leave the Ku Klux Klan. In a statement released over the weekend, the network said that they’ve decided not to air the controversial program after discovering that field producers had made payments to interview subjects in exchange for access, which violates the network’s ethics policies regarding documentaries.

The statement read, “A&E learned last night from the third-party producers who made the documentary that cash payments which we currently understand to be nominal were made in the field to some participants in order to facilitate access. While we stand behind the intent of the series and the seriousness of the content, these payments are a direct violation of A&E’s policies and practices for a documentary. We had previously provided assurances to the public and to our core partners, including the Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change that no payment was made to hate group members, and we believed that to be the case at the time. We have now decided not to move forward with airing this project.”

Although the KKK project was shelved, A&E says it is committed to looking for other ways to address the issues of racism and hate.

The documentary was set to premiere on January 10th.

SOURCE: TMZ, Hollywood Reporter

