Rest In Peace: Actor Ricky Harris Dead At 54

2016 just won’t let up!
Ricky Harris passed away at just 54 years old on Monday of a heart attack, adding to the long list of shocking deaths this year. The actor was known for his numerous television and film roles spanning from the late ’80s up until his death.
Harris’ more notable roles include appearances in Heat, Poetic Justice, Dope, and Everybody Hates Chris. He also worked with many West Coast rap legends, appearing in comedic sketches on their albums. Stars like Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Cedric The Entertainer took to social media to pay their respects to the late star:
Our prayers go out to the Harris family.
SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter
comments – Add Yours