Rest In Peace: Actor Ricky Harris Dead At 54

2016 just won’t let up!

Ricky Harris passed away at just 54 years old on Monday of a heart attack, adding to the long list of shocking deaths this year. The actor was known for his numerous television and film roles spanning from the late ’80s up until his death.

Harris’ more notable roles include appearances in Heat, Poetic Justice, Dope, and Everybody Hates Chris. He also worked with many West Coast rap legends, appearing in comedic sketches on their albums. Stars like Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Cedric The Entertainer took to social media to pay their respects to the late star:

Ricky Harris. R. I. P. 😥🙏🏾 A video posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 26, 2016 at 3:47pm PST

Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016

Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris Always been a super solid dude A photo posted by Cedric The Entertainer (@cedtheentertainer) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

RickyHARRIS got 1st light from @icecube @SIRJINX & US doin voices on AmerikkasMostWanted. We were all in resPEct to his ability. Tough year — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 27, 2016

RIP Ricky Harris Dam this crazy please send prayers out for his family wow this hurts man. A photo posted by Warren G (@warreng) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:08pm PST

Our prayers go out to the Harris family.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter