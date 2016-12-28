Report: Tiny Harris Files For Divorce From T.I.

Tiny Harris has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband T.I. after six years of marriage. According to legal documents, the 41-year-old reality star made the filing at the Superior Court of Henry County in the state of Georgia on December 7.
Close followers of her social media activities will know that the timing coincides with the hints Tiny dropped that all has not been well between the two, particularly after a video surfaced of the reality star dancing with Tip’s nemesis Floyd Mayweather at a Halloween party in Las Vegas.
The pair were married in Miami back in July 30, 2010 and they have been in a relationship since 2001. They have two sons and one newborn daughter, Heiress, who was born earlier this year. Their blended family also includes Tip’s three children from a previous relationship, and Tiny’s one.
Neither Tiny nor T.I. have responded to requests for comment, though it’s likely one or the other will speak out on social media soon.
