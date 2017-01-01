Listen to Tyga and Kanye West’s New Single “Feel Me”

It’s a family affair in the new Kanye West and Tyga collaboration called “Feel Me.”

In the track, the GOOD music artists salute the “thick” women in their lives (Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, respectively). The song is the first released from Tyga since Kanye West signed him under the GOOD music imprint in September. It will likely appear on the rapper’s upcoming album, which has yet to be given a release date.

As for Kanye, its th firste piece of new material from the artist since a string of bizarre incidents led to his hospitalization in November. It’s good to see these two artist back in the studio grinding.

Listen to the track here.

SOURCE: Apple Music

