The Sound
Home > The Sound

Listen to Tyga and Kanye West’s New Single “Feel Me”


Written By TheUrbanDaily Staff

Posted 1 day ago.
Leave a comment
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

It’s a family affair in the new Kanye West and Tyga collaboration called “Feel Me.”

In the track, the GOOD music artists salute the “thick” women in their lives (Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, respectively). The song is the first released from Tyga since Kanye West signed him under the GOOD music imprint in September. It will likely appear on the rapper’s upcoming album, which has yet to be given a release date.

As for Kanye, its th firste piece of new material from the artist since a string of bizarre incidents led to his hospitalization in November. It’s good to see these two artist back in the studio grinding.

Listen to the track here.

SOURCE: Apple Music

G.O.O.D Music , Kanye West , new single , Tyga

Also On The Urban Daily:

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

51 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Listen to Tyga and Kanye West’s New Single “Feel Me”

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – Add Yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now