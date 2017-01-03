Alabama’s Oldest Private HBCU Will Reportedly Participate In Trump’s Inauguration

Alabama’s oldest private HBCU, Talladega College, landed itself in the middle of some deep-rooted controversy following reports that the institution will participate in Donald Trump‘s inaugural ceremony on Friday, January 20.

Though Talladega reps have not yet confirmed or denied rumors, the alleged news has been making waves since last week. So, could there be some truth to the claims?

The Grio writes:

“People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Sara Armstrong. “As participants follow in the footsteps of our new president and vice president down Pennsylvania Avenue, they will be adding their names to the long list of Americans who have honored our country by marching in the inaugural parade.”

The University of Tennessee will also participate, according to the report:

The University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Band, which has marched in every inaugural parade since Lyndon B. Johnson except the most recent one in 2013, is also expected to perform in the parade.

Trump will be sworn in as Leader of the Free World in T-minus 17 days.

SOURCE: The Grio