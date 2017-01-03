The Sound
Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar Top 2017 Coachella Lineup

Festival season is upon us.


Written By TheUrbanDaily Staff

Posted 1 day ago.
The Coachella 2017 lineup has been announced and some of your favorites will be performing.

First thing’s first: Beyoncé is headlining, alongside rapper Kendrick Lamar and rock band Radiohead. As for other notable acts, Lorde will hit the stage in what will be her first performance since 2014. We can also look forward to seeing Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane, Bon Iver, Tory Lanez, Mac Miller, Kehlani, Warpaint, Schoolboy Q, and many more acts to follow.

The Indio, California festival will be the talk of the town for two weekends: April 14 – 16 and April 21 – 23. Check out the full lineup below and click here for tickets. 

