Chance The Rapper Is Now A Board Member At A Chicago African American History Museum

Following a trailblazing 2016, Chance the Rapper isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

The Chicago rapper has been appointed as a new board member at Chicago’s DuSable Museum of African American History, Pitchfork reports. He joins the board along with his father, Ken Bennet, who was also added to its roster.

“The DuSable was founded in 1961, and its goal is ‘to promote understanding and inspire appreciation of the achievements, contributions, and experiences of African Americans.’

The DuSable role is the latest honor for Chance, who is an active member of Chicago’s community. The night before the election, he led groups of young Chicago voters to early voting sites. Later this month, he will give a speech in Washington, D.C. at the NAACP’s ‘People’s Inauguration’ rally. He was also nominated for several NAACP Image Awards.”

I'm honored to announce I have been made a board member of Chicago's historic DuSable Museum of African American History. I got big plans 💪🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 6, 2017

In case you missed it, Chance will be rocking the stage at this year’s Governor’s Ball, and rumors surrounding that possible collaborative project with Childish Gambino are back in rotation.

Until any of that happens, revisit “All We Got” featuring Kanye West and the Chicago Children’s Choir below:

