Moonlight is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year and is racking up for awards season. Based on a play by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the film follows the life Chiron who is struggling with his identity. The film delivers powerful performances from Ashton Sanders, Janelle Monae, Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali. Directed by Barry Jenkins, Moonlight spread by word of mouth and stellar movie reviews. Now, the indie film just conquered the Golden Globes.
Last night, the film took home the biggest prize of the night — best drama. Check out the clip below of Barry Jenkins’ humble speech.
Congrats to the entire team behind Moonlight. Look out for the film at the NAACP Image Awards, where the movie earned six nominations. The 48th annual NAACP Image Awards airs on February 11 on TV One at 9p/8c.
46. Bianca Lawson (from everything in the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s)
Source:Instagram
46 of 51
47. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
47 of 51
48. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
48 of 51
49. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
49 of 51
50. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
50 of 51
51. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
51 of 51
Continue reading Watch: ‘Moonlight’ Wins Big At The Golden Globes
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.