Watch: ‘Moonlight’ Wins Big At The Golden Globes

The film took home the biggest prize of the night.


Written By TheUrbanDaily Staff

Posted 15 hours ago.
'Moonlight' Atlanta Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Moonlight is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year and is racking up for awards season. Based on a play by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the film follows the life Chiron who is struggling with his identity. The film delivers powerful performances from Ashton Sanders, Janelle Monae, Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali. Directed by Barry Jenkins, Moonlight spread by word of mouth and stellar movie reviews. Now, the indie film just conquered the Golden Globes.

Last night, the film took home the biggest prize of the night — best drama. Check out the clip below of Barry Jenkins’ humble speech.

Congrats to the entire team behind Moonlight. Look out for the film at the NAACP Image Awards, where the movie earned six nominations. The 48th annual NAACP Image Awards airs on February 11 on TV One at 9p/8c.

