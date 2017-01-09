74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Show

The Screen
Nobody Is More Surprised Than Donald Glover That ‘Atlanta’ Won A Golden Globe

He thanked Migos.


Written By Bella Ramalho, Global Grind

Posted 17 hours ago.
Donald Glover‘s new series Atlanta is nothing short of a phenomenon, acclaimed for its fresh voice and authenticity. Those aren’t usually things rewarded at awards shows, so it’s no wonder that Glover seemed utterly surprised the show won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

He used the opportunity to thank…Migos.

“I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,’” he said. “Like that’s the best song ever.”

In case you missed it, Migos appeared in Episode 3 of Atlanta.

Well done, Earn.

donald glover , Migos

