Nobody Is More Surprised Than Donald Glover That ‘Atlanta’ Won A Golden Globe

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Donald Glover‘s new series Atlanta is nothing short of a phenomenon, acclaimed for its fresh voice and authenticity. Those aren’t usually things rewarded at awards shows, so it’s no wonder that Glover seemed utterly surprised the show won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

He used the opportunity to thank…Migos.

“I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,’” he said. “Like that’s the best song ever.”

In case you missed it, Migos appeared in Episode 3 of Atlanta.

Well done, Earn.

SOURCE: Twitter

Also On The Urban Daily: