Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Punches Hole In Wall Following Playoff Loss To Packers

As passionate as Odell Beckham Jr. is on the football field, it should come as no surprise that the running back got pretty heated after yesterday’s loss.

Sunday afternoon, the Giants faced off against the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin in their first playoff appearance since 2012. The winner would go on to face the Dallas Cowboys, but the Giants just couldn’t get the job done. They got off to an amazing start with the defensive line performing well, covering receivers, and making things pretty tough for Aaron Rodgers.

While Eli Manning was going for broke, some of his best receivers Odell and rookie Sterling Shepard just couldn’t hold on to some key passes. They’d both drop perfectly thrown touchdown passes and Beckham dropped a pass that would’ve led to a first down. The Giants would go on to score one touchdown, but were blown out by the Packers who are accustomed to playing in below freezing temps.

With Odell dropping some huge passes, he was pretty furious after the game. He was so frustrated that he allegedly banged his head against his locker and punched a hole in the wall.

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly punches hole in wall following loss in wildcard round to Packers https://t.co/2g7xuyPv7P pic.twitter.com/enWLNAp5BO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2017

But what’s a viral moment without the Jordan crying face?

After the loss to the Packers Odell Beckham Jr. picked a fight with the wall and repeatedly banged his head against a door. pic.twitter.com/n7M5UG45TI — LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) January 9, 2017

How did ODELL Beckham punch a hole in the wall? He has no hands… pic.twitter.com/sSJZDZnoLB — Spark Sports (@Spark_Sports_) January 9, 2017

Odell could've hit the wall in anger. He could've hit the wall while dancing. We'll never know. pic.twitter.com/uqdBxMQCYa — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) January 9, 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. might be punching holes in the wall but at least he made this catch pic.twitter.com/SWmyZneTUL — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) January 9, 2017

SOURCE: Twitter

Also On The Urban Daily: