Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Punches Hole In Wall Following Playoff Loss To Packers

He was pretty furious after the game.


Written By Bruce Goodwin II

Posted 2 hours ago.
Odell Beckham Jr

Source: Jeff Zelevansky / Getty

As passionate as Odell Beckham Jr. is on the football field, it should come as no surprise that the running back got pretty heated after yesterday’s loss.

Sunday afternoon, the Giants faced off against the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin in their first playoff appearance since 2012. The winner would go on to face the Dallas Cowboys, but the Giants just couldn’t get the job done. They got off to an amazing start with the defensive line performing well, covering receivers, and making things pretty tough for Aaron Rodgers.

While Eli Manning was going for broke, some of his best receivers Odell and rookie Sterling Shepard just couldn’t hold on to some key passes. They’d both drop perfectly thrown touchdown passes and Beckham dropped a pass that would’ve led to a first down. The Giants would go on to score one touchdown, but were blown out by the Packers who are accustomed to playing in below freezing temps.

With Odell dropping some huge passes, he was pretty furious after the game. He was so frustrated that he allegedly banged his head against his locker and punched a hole in the wall.

