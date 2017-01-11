The Voice
Home > The Voice

Watch: Barack Obama Delivers His Final Farewell Speech In Chicago


Written By TheUrbanDaily Staff

Posted 19 hours ago.
Leave a comment
President Barack Obama in South Africa

Source: City Press / Getty

The day has finally come that Barack Obama is relieved of his duties as President of the United States. Tonight, the Head of State will address the nation for the last time with an emotional speech in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. In a message sent to the White House email list last week, Obama said the speech will convey gratitude and a sense of direction moving forward, and it did just that.

Watch the heartwarming farewell above.

Source: White House

Barak Obama

Also On The Urban Daily:

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

51 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Watch: Barack Obama Delivers His Final Farewell Speech In Chicago

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – Add Yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now