Soulja Boy’s Home Burglarized After Feud With Chris Brown

Written By TheUrbanDaily Staff

Posted 5 hours ago.
BET Hip Hop Awards Show

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

Soulja Boy just can’t catch a break this year.

As if initiating beef with Chris Brown and getting sent to jail for a few days wasn’t enough, the rapper is now the victim of a home robbery. Police revealed to TMZ that a man broke into Soulja’s Hollywood Hills home early Tuesday morning by busting the front door down. The crook got away with $10K in cash and $12K in jewelry. Although Soulja wasn’t home during the invasion, his house is heavily wired with security cameras, and an image of the intruder has reportedly been captured.

There’s no evidence that Chris had anything to do with it, but judging by Soulja’s antics in recent weeks, it could’ve been a pissed off gang member who felt that robbing SB was an easy come-up.

Despite the personal drama, Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are still scheduled to settle their differences in the boxing ring in March.

<a href="http://globalgrind.com/4212443/rich-people-problems-watch-chris-brown-and-soulja-cat-fight-over-a-girl-instagram/">Chris Brown and Soulja Boy's beef</a> began over a photo Karrueche posted on Instagram. Tune in below.

