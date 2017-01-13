President Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining Room

Joe Biden Receives Presidential Medal Of Freedom From President Obama

Obama said that to know Biden is "to know love without pretense" in a surprise ceremony at the White House on Thursday.


Written By Clarissa Hamlin, NewsOne

Posted 16 hours ago.
President Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to outgoing Vice President Joe Biden Thursday, reports NPR.

From NPR:

Calling the former longtime Delaware senator “the best vice president America’s ever had” and a “lion of American history,” Obama gave his White House partner the surprise award in an emotional ceremony, initially billed as a farewell.

After extolling the job that Biden has done, Obama ended it with the unexpected news that he was giving the vice president the nation’s highest civilian honor, with distinction — a designation previously given only to President Ronald Reagan, Pope John Paul II and Gen. Colin Powell.

“To know Joe Biden is to know love without pretense, service without self-regard, and to live life fully,” Obama said…Overcome with tears and completely caught off guard by the award, Biden praised the president as “remarkable man who did remarkable things for this country” who had truly treated him like an equal partner in governance. “This honor is not only well beyond what I deserve, but it’s a reflection of the generosity of your spirit,” Biden told Obama. 

The befitting tribute — which came two days after Obama gave his formal farewell speech to the nation in Chicago, Illinois — featured a statement from Obama alluding to making the world “safer” as Americans prepare for life under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, reports the Los Angeles Times.

SOURCE: NPR, Los Angeles Times

