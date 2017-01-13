The Score
Home > The Score

Vine Star Terio Resurfaces In Pittsburgh Steelers Locker Room, Dances To “Juju On That Beat”

Mr. Ooh Kill 'Em, aka Lil Terio, has returned to social media.


Written By Bruce Goodwin II

Posted 4 hours ago.
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 Show

Source: Johnny Nunez/BET / Getty

After nearly two years out of the spotlight, Mr. Ooh Kill ‘Em, aka Lil Terio, has returned to social media.

Of all places, he popped up in the Pittsburgh Steelerslocker room to show off his dance moves with “Juju On That Beat” playing in the background. The world is a happier place when Terio is dancing, and the only thing that could have made the clip any better was a dance battle with wide receiver and Dancing With The Stars contestant Antonio Brown.

The video seemingly emerged out of nowhere just one day before Pittsburgh and Miami meet in the playoffs. Hopefully the Steelers having some fun before their big playoff game doesn’t come back to haunt them like it did the Giants.

But for now, let’s just enjoy the fact that Terio’s still got the moves.

Watch the clip below.

Terio was also spotted working out with the team, although it’s a bit too early to put him in draft conversations.

SOURCE: Twitter

dancing , juju on that beat , nfl , steelers , terio

Also On The Urban Daily:

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

51 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Vine Star Terio Resurfaces In Pittsburgh Steelers Locker Room, Dances To “Juju On That Beat”

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – Add Yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now