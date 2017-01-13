Vine Star Terio Resurfaces In Pittsburgh Steelers Locker Room, Dances To “Juju On That Beat”

After nearly two years out of the spotlight, Mr. Ooh Kill ‘Em, aka Lil Terio, has returned to social media.

Of all places, he popped up in the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ locker room to show off his dance moves with “Juju On That Beat” playing in the background. The world is a happier place when Terio is dancing, and the only thing that could have made the clip any better was a dance battle with wide receiver and Dancing With The Stars contestant Antonio Brown.

The video seemingly emerged out of nowhere just one day before Pittsburgh and Miami meet in the playoffs. Hopefully the Steelers having some fun before their big playoff game doesn’t come back to haunt them like it did the Giants.

But for now, let’s just enjoy the fact that Terio’s still got the moves.

Watch the clip below.

Lol they found him again?! RT @Steel_Curtain4: Inside the Steelers locker room lol! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/EADPihgsTs — Long Legzz (@Miss_DanaDane) January 7, 2017

Terio was also spotted working out with the team, although it’s a bit too early to put him in draft conversations.

wow terio really working out. 2017 is the year of light and hope pic.twitter.com/93BB8VquFT — 🗡 (@6PAPl) January 13, 2017

SOURCE: Twitter

