Lifetime Announces Michael Jackson Biopic

The King of Pop will be played by famous impersonator Navi.


Written By Jasmine Alyse, GlobalGrind

Posted 1 day ago.
Michael Jackson Performs At Wembley

Source: Peter Still / Getty

The story of one of the world’s greatest entertainers will be retold again.

The network just announced that a biopic surrounding the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson is currently in the works. The made-for-TV film, titled Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, will be based on the best-selling book, Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days. The film will star Navi, who is a MJ impersonator.

Michael Jackson Look-Alikes - Photocall

Here’s a look at some of his previous performances:

The movie will be based on the last years of the singer’s life, as seen through the eyes of his bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard. Whitfield and Beard protected the Jackson family even as Michael moved from city to city amidst his 2005 sexual abuse charges. They were employed by Jackson until his 2009 death.

The news of Lifetime’s upcoming film comes on the heels of news that the controversial Michael Jackson-centric episode of Urban Myths was canceled over its casting of white actor Joseph Fiennes as Michael. Michael’s daughter Paris Jackson, who denounced the casting on social media, said she was actually “surprised” by the network’s decision to pull the episode.

No word yet from Paris on her feeling about Lifetime’s portrayal.

SOURCE: Rolling Stone, Twitter

Lifetime , michael jackson , michael jackson biopic

