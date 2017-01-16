J. Cole Releases A New Track For Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

We are living in bleak times for a number of reasons, but one ray of light amid the darkness is the level of consciousness we are seeing in hip hop. From Kendrick Lamar to 2 Chainz and, of course, J. Cole, we can always count on recording artists to provide an honest, often uncomfortable reflection of what’s ailing Black America.

With a new track called “High For Hours,” dropped in the early hours of Martin Luther King Day, J. Cole does just that. The lyrics of tackle systemic oppression, the impact of Barack Obama and the things that still plague the Black community. It’s a woke anthem for a time when our eyes need to be as wide open as ever.

“American hypocrisy, oh let me count the ways,” he raps. “They came here seeking freedom and they end up owning slaves.”

Listen to “High For Hours” below:

SOURCE: Soundcloud

Also On The Urban Daily: