Podcast Star Taxstone Arrested And Charged In Shooting At T.I. Show

Taxstone, host of the popular “Tax Season” podcast, was arrested and charged with federal weapons possession on Monday. Detectives reportedly found his DNA on a weapon used in last May’s fatal shooting at a T.I. show in Manhattan’s Irving Plaza.

Three people, including rapper Troy Ave, his bodyguard Ronald McPhatter, and model Maggie Carrie Heckstall were shot at the concert. McPhatter was killed.

Troy Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, was initially arrested and accused of attempted murder. Security cameras inside the club showed him firing into the crowd in pursuit of an unidentified figure. Troy Ave was wounded in the leg in the shooting. He claims he wrestled the gun away from McPhatter’s killer and fired back in self-defense.

Taxstone was arrested at his aunt's house in Brooklyn. He will be arraigned tomorrow, his attorney says https://t.co/wmH7k10W5d pic.twitter.com/a6OGHHereO — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 16, 2017

Troy Ave was released on $500,000 bail and maintains his innocence in the killing. His lawyer, Scott Leemon, declined to identify Taxstone as the man who shot Troy Ave and McPhatter.

“As I told you day one, Troy (Ave) was a victim,” Leemon said. “He was shot by someone else and his friend and bodyguard died a hero.”

Troy Ave will not face a murder charge in the Irving Plaza shooting https://t.co/ZgX010ZXkM pic.twitter.com/iE3IgTLWWe — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) June 21, 2016

Followers of Taxstone and Troy Ave are familiar with the two Brooklyn natives’ online feud, which included Taxstone’s taunts on his “Tax Season” podcast and diss songs and threats from Troy Ave on record.

Taxstone, 31, born Darryl Campbell, was arrested at his aunt’s house in Flatbush on Monday without incident or comment. The New York Daily News reports that authorities had been monitoring Campbell for months in connection to the May shooting.

According to the police complaint, Campbell has not been charged in the murder. The original owner of the murder weapon reportedly admitted to leaving it with one of Campbell’s associates in October 2015.

“We look forward to reading the complaint from the government,” said Campbell’s attorney Kenneth Montgomery.

Campbell will appear in court Tuesday for arraignment.

Twitter users showed their support for the prolific Tweeter as news of his arrest spread online.

arresting taxstone on mlk day is part of cointelpro #staywoke — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 16, 2017

Free Taxstone, btw — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) January 16, 2017

FREE TAXSTONE — PNBROCK (@pnbrock) January 17, 2017

I look forward to him moving past this and getting back to being dope and sharing his gift. I got your back @TAXSTONE. — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) January 17, 2017

Man, the Taxstone situation is crazy and sad. Sad because he prided his success on being a predicate felon and making it. — Jeezy Da Snowden (@9toPHIve) January 17, 2017