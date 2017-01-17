The Sound
Home > The Sound

Beanie Sigel Claims He’s Completely Done With Rap

Will it stick?


Written By Sukii, GlobalGrind

Posted 1 day ago.
Leave a comment
Beanie Sigel Photo Call

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

Beanie Sigel is saying goodbye to hip-hop according to Lil Mo, who revealed the legend plans to step away from the rap game for good. But are we surprised?

“After I’m done with the song and the collabo Mo’s gonna do, it ain’t for me no more,” Mo reads from a text message conversation on her phone on “That’s What I Heard” with radio show “Fam in the Morning.” “Got to save me and my family from the fire bro, ’cause it ain’t worth it.”

“I don’t know why he’s giving up,” Mo relays. “A lot of people are speculating, maybe because he feels that he doesn’t have the same drive like he did back in those Roc-A-Fella days.”

Beanie made headlines in 2016 after getting knocked out at a Bad Boy Family concert in Philly during his beef with Meek Mill and the Dreamchasers. He’d apparently broken guy code when he claimed to have written some of Meek’s Game diss.

Will he actually retire? Watch Mo’s take above.

Jay-Z Stops By The Meek Mill Listening Session (PHOTOS)

7 photos Launch gallery

Jay-Z Stops By The Meek Mill Listening Session (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Jay-Z Stops By The Meek Mill Listening Session (PHOTOS)

Jay-Z Stops By The Meek Mill Listening Session (PHOTOS)

beanie sigel , hip hop , lil mo , rap

comments – Add Yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now