Woke Wednesday: 21 Best ‘Bad & Boujee’ TV Characters

Before Migos had the #1 song in the country, our favorite TV characters were already “Bad & Boujee.”
As the term “Bad & Boujee” continues to flourish, we had to highlight 21 of the best to ever do it including Clair Huxtable, Molly from Insecure, Joanne The Scammer, and many more.
*special note: Gabrielle Union wins for playing the most Bad & Boujee characters always (i.e. Two Can Play That Game, Bring It On, Being Mary Jane, etc.)
View the full gallery below:
1. Clair Huxtable from the Cosby Show - (notably OG Bad & Boujee)1 of 21
2. Dionne from Clueless2 of 21
3. Mary Jane from Being Mary Jane3 of 21
4. Molly from HBO's Insecure4 of 21
5. Does Joanne the Scammer count?5 of 21
6. Anika 'Boo Boo Kitty' from Empire6 of 21
7. Cookie Lyon from Empire (notably Bad & Boujee in the best ways)7 of 21
8. Whitley from A Different World8 of 21
9. Toni from Girlfriends9 of 21
10. Naomi Campbell (notable mention for life)10 of 21
11. Hilary Banks from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air11 of 21
12. Angelica from Rugrats12 of 21
13. Gina from Martin (notable mention, but mostly just a DAB)13 of 21
14. Lisa from Saved By The Bell14 of 21
15. Olivia Pope from Scandal (only when wearing the white coat)15 of 21
16. Tyra Banks just because16 of 21
17. Tasha from Power (notable mention, but mostly just a DAB)17 of 21
18. Tasha Mack from The Game18 of 21
19. Regine from Living Single19 of 21
20. Aunt Viv from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air20 of 21
21. Can we throw in Diane from Blackish too?21 of 21
