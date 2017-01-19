Chrisette Michele Responds To Trump Inauguration Backlash

Chrisette Michele‘s decision to perform at Donald Trump‘s inauguration on Friday must’ve come to her like an epiphany, because it’s truly shocking to everyone else.

The New York Daily News reports that the songstress finalized her deal to perform over a week ago, but kept the secret from the public for fear of backlash. But that only caused her to receive even more criticism from fans and peers alike. Questlove of The Roots tweeted:

I'd pay Chrisette to NOT perform 😔 — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 18, 2017

After receiving all the hate on social media, Chrisette penned a letter to fans, defending her inaugural performance.

“My heart is broken for our country. For the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us. I cry at the thought that Black History, American History will be in vain. I am willing to be a bridge. I don’t mind these stones if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Do you think Chrisette Michele should perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration?