Chance The Rapper’s Brother Comes Out As Bisexual

Read his powerful words.


Written By Kiyonna Anthony, GlobalGrind

Posted 9 hours ago.
2017 is the year of living your truth, and Chance The Rapper‘s little brother, Taylor Bennetthas kicked it off right.

Taylor took to social media earlier this week to share an important message with his fans while gearing up for his 21st birthday. The Chicago rapper tweeted that he wants to share his truth so he can help others who may be facing a similar struggle.

He wrote, “My birthday is tomorrow and moving into next year I’d like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues. Growing up I’ve always felt indifferent about my sexuality and being attracted to one sex and today I would like to openly come out to my fans.” Taylor added, “I do recognize myself as a bisexual male and I do and have always openly supported the gay community and will keep doing so in 2017.”

 

Fans supported Taylor’s courage and sent him words of encouragement:

The young rapper also revealed that he has new music on the way and will release a new EP sometime next month.

Congrats Taylor on living your truth!

Bisexual , chance the rapper , love , taylor bennett , twitter

