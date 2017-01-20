ESPN Removes Commentator For On-Air ‘Gorilla’ Description Of Venus Williams

Source: Jack Thomas / Getty
Did an ESPN tennis commentator mean gorilla or guerrilla when he described Venus Williams’ style of play? Either way, a racist attitude surfaced in his choice of words.
ESPN reports that it pulled Doug Adler from its broadcast booth on Thursday. The network gave this reason for the decision:
“During an Australian Open stream on ESPN3, Doug Adler should have been more careful in his word selection. He apologized, and we have removed him from his remaining assignments.”
During play-by-play commentary on Williams’ match against Stefanie Voegele, Adler said Williams was aggressive, moving in and charging with a “gorilla effect.”
Twitter lit up with calls for his removal:
In his apology, Adler said he was referring to Williams’ tactics and strategy on the court and “simply and inadvertently chose the wrong word to describe her play,” ESPN reported.
SOURCE: ESPN
Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Remember when…Serena and Venus came onto the scene in the late 1990s wearing beads and braids?
Source:Getty Images
1 of 25
2. Serena sports one of her classic Puma tennis dresses at the 1999 US Open.
Source:Getty Images
2 of 25
3. Venus rocks a cutout tennis dress at the 1999 Grand Slam Cup.
Source:Getty Images
3 of 25
4. A young Serena Williams wears a two-tone tennis dress at the 2000 Australian Open.
Source:Getty Images
4 of 25
5. Venus rocks one of her signature cutout tennis outfits at Wimbledon in 2000.
Source:Getty Images
5 of 25
6. Serena goes pastel purple at the eStyle.Com Classic in 2000.
Source:Getty Images
6 of 25
7. Venus and Serena looked super stylish at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Source:Getty Images
7 of 25
8. Serena is pretty in pink at the 2001 French Open.
Source:Getty Images
8 of 25
9. Venus rocks a spaghetti strap halter at the 2001 US Open.
Source:Getty Images
9 of 25
10. Serena celebrates her 2002 Wimbledon win in a traditional (but not-so-traditional) white tennis outfit.
Source:Getty Images
10 of 25
11. Serena is just a peach at the 2002 Home Depot Championships.
Source:Getty Images
11 of 25
12. Serena’s orange and white 2003 Wimbledon Puma outfit.
Source:Getty Images
12 of 25
13. Serena rocks a metallic empire waist at the Women’s Telecom Italia Tennis Masters in 2004.
Source:Getty Images
13 of 25
14. Serena wins in her gorgeous 2004 Wimbledon outfit.
Source:Getty Images
14 of 25
15. Serena rocks a denim tennis outfit at the 2004 US Open Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day.
Source:Getty Images
15 of 25
16. Serena celebrates in this cute Nike ensemble at the 2005 Australian Open.
Source:Getty Images
16 of 25
17. Serena experiments with a little color blocking at the 2009 French Open.
Source:Getty Images
17 of 25
18. Venus gets sexy on the court at the 2010 Sony Ericsson Open.
Source:Getty Images
18 of 25
19. Venus rocks a double slit tennis dress while playing with her sister at the 2010 Australian Open.
Source:Getty Images
19 of 25
20. Serena goes pink on pink at the 2013 US Open.
Source:Getty Images
20 of 25
21. Serena looks gorgeous in pink cheetah at the 2014 US Open.
Source:Getty Images
21 of 25
22. More cheetah for Serena at the 2014 US Open.
Source:Getty Images
22 of 25
23. Serena wears a yellow crop top at the 2016 Australian Open.
Source:Getty Images
23 of 25
24. Serena and Venus get braided up in preparation for Rio Olympics.
Source:Getty Images
24 of 25
25. Serena Williams represents Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Source:Getty Images
25 of 25