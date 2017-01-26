Jay Z Refuses To Answer Question About Donald Trump

Nice try.

Jay Z brought Time: The Kalief Browder Story to the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah and, while promoting the six-part docuseries about Browder’s life, politely refused to answer one reporter’s off-topic questions about Donald Trump.

When the reporter attempted to switch the conversation from Browder to Trump, Jay Z responded, “Not going to answer that,” just before Executive Producer Harvey Weinstein (pictured above) stepped in.

Don't ask Jay Z no questions about Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/GbOY5Ne88F — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 26, 2017

Weinstein can be heard calling the question “low,” before ushering Hov away from reporters and ending the Q&A.

Jay Z speaking at Sundance Film Festival 2017 for the premiere of 'Time: The Kalief Browder Story' pic.twitter.com/o8qzq01nNq — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 26, 2017

Up until that awkward moment, Jay seemed to enjoy talking about how he became part of the project. Watch him speak on that and more in the second clip above.