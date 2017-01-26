Shia LaBeouf Arrested At Anti-Trump Rally In Queens

Shia LaBeouf has vowed to keep his camera running for the duration of Donald Trump’s presidency in an around-the-clock protest against the newly elected Commander-in-Chief.

The actor is sticking to his promise so strictly, it got him arrested on Thursday morning. The New York Daily News reports that LaBeouf was arrested after getting into a scuffle at the site of his interactive installation “He Will Not Divide Us” outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.

The altercation reportedly broke out when a 25-year-old Bronx man walked in between LaBeouf and the camera, causing the two men to exchange words. Cops say that Shia then ripped off the man’s scarf and shoved him to the ground, scratching his face in the process. Officers were flagged down by the victim and arrested Shia on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and harassment.

The live footage of the arrest shows the officers cuffing LaBeouf as a handful of young people recite “he will not divide us,” and “free Shia.” If you thought that would stop the enthusiastic actor, guess again. After being released later that day, LaBeouf got into a cab and yelled out the window, “he will not divide us” while pumping his fist into the air.

