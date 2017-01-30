The Life
Home > The Life

Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell Thinks Donald Trump Has The Potential For ‘Greatness’

Read Campbell's Facebook post here.


Written By TheUrbanDaily Staff

Posted 17 hours ago.
Leave a comment
Tina Campbell

Source: Glenn Parson Photography / for Radio One

Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell is under fire after writing she believes “God is at work in Donald Trump” in an open letter posted to Facebook last week. In the same letter, she said that although she doesn’t agree with all of Trump’s decisions, she “chooses” to “opt out of fear,” have sensible expectations of him, and more.

“I choose not to discredit that potential and greatness inside of Mr. Donald Trump simply because my previous perception of him has not been as great as the God who masterminded his existence,” she wrote. Read her full message below.

In his first week as president, Trump signed an executive order that blocks Syrian refugees from traveling to America indefinitely, bars individuals from seven countries temporarily, suspends all refugee settlement for 120 days, and prioritizes refugee entrance into America based on religion.

Do you think “hope” is still realistic?

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Continue reading 12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Fresh out of the hospital after an alleged <a href="https://globalgrind.com/4209966/hes-back-see-the-first-photo-of-kanye-since-being-released-from-the-hospital/">psychotic breakdown</a>, <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/kanye-west"><strong>Kanye West</strong></a> went from brunette to blond and more importantly, hit up <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/donald-trump"><strong>Trump</strong></a&gt; Tower in NYC for a meeting with our infamous President-elect. Here's what the Internet had to say...

donald trump , Mary Mary , Tina Campbell

comments – Add Yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now