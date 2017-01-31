Oprah Joins ’60 Minutes’ As Special Contributor

Oprah Winfrey will contribute several segments on the CBS news magazine show 60 Minutes in the upcoming fall season, CBS News reports.

Since her days as a young reporter, Winfrey has been “a big admirer” of the program, she said in a statement.

“At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds,” said Winfrey, who hosted the most successful syndicated talk show in history, from 1986 to 2011.

Jeff Fager, the executive producer of the program, told CNN that Oprah is “a wonderful person full of energy and ideas.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Winfrey has recently spent time building a relationship with CBS, where her best friend Gayle King co-anchors CBS This Morning.

The highly-rated program, which averages about 14 million weekly viewers, has been on the air since 1968. Two of the iconic program’s veteran journalists, Morley Safer and Bob Simon, died in the past two years.

“I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast,” Fager stated.

In 2011, Winfrey launched OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network, in partnership with Discovery Communications. The growing network for women reached its highest ratings in 2016.

