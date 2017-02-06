Chance The Rapper Celebrates The Obamas With New #ThankUObama Merch

Another day, another reason to love Chance The Rapper.
The Chi-Town emcee is taking his talents to the fashion industry — sort of. Chance will honor former President Barack Obama and his family with his new #ThankUObama collection. The collection is described as a clothing line-meets-art project inspired by the former first family.
He took to Twitter last week to announce the dope line with a link to ThankUObama.Us, paired with photos of him wearing Barack Obama-inspired gear like a jersey with “America” emblazoned on it, and a cool maroon tee that reads “Malia” with the tagline “We all smoke it’s ok.”
The project’s description reads, “With this project i wanted to timestamp a period in my life where i felt like i can do whatever i wanted to do and be whatever i wanted to be. The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially & most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying ‘thank you’ and give me something to smile at every now and then when i look in the closet.”
Who wouldn’t want to rock Obama X Chance The Rapper merch? Check out the full collection and prices here.