Kanye West No Longer #TeamTrump? Here’s What Allegedly Happened…

It looks like Kanye West is no longer #TeamTrump.

The rapper and dad has reportedly deleted all tweets in support of The Donald. According to TMZ, ‘Ye wasn’t impressed with Trump’s first two weeks in office.

“Kanye’s decision to remove the tweets were all his. The ‘Muslim ban’ and other actions have turned him against the prez,” TMZ says of Kanye’s sudden change of heart.

Kanye faced a ton of criticism after meeting with Trump in December, but defended his actions by arguing that it was important to have a “direct line of communication with our future President.” He also said that he wanted to talk about multicultural issues like bullying and violence in Chicago.

Most likely, we’ll all hear from ‘Ye soon. In the meantime, check out social media’s reaction to his Trump meeting below.

