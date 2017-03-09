In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Bad Boy Entertainment, Diddy will premiere Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. The long-awaited documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at Bad Boy’s legacy as Diddy rallies the label’s key players for last year’s reunion shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
“I am blessed to be introducing our film at the Tribeca Film Festival,” Diddy told Billboard. “Tribeca brings the biggest names in entertainment and culture together with visionaries from across industries to celebrate the power of storytelling. There is no better place to share the story behind the Bad Boy movement and this unprecedented musical event.”
Film appearances include Ma$e, Lil’ Kim, Faith Evans, Total, and — of course — the late Notorious B.I.G. The Live Nation Productions doc will also feature Mario Winans, 112, among others. It was directed by Daniel Kaufman.
46. Bianca Lawson (from everything in the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s)
Source:Instagram
46 of 51
47. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
47 of 51
48. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
48 of 51
49. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
49 of 51
50. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
50 of 51
51. Bianca Lawson
Source:Instagram
51 of 51
Continue reading Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story’ At The Tribeca Film Festival
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.