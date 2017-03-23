Slick Rick’s ‘Children’s Story’ To Become Kids’ Book

Once upon a time not long ago, Slick Rick‘s Children’s Story became one of the greatest tracks in hip-hop.

Now, almost 28 years since its premiere, the song is being adapted as a kids book for the April 22 re-release of The Great Adventures of Slick Rick, Okayplayer reports.

“When it comes to Rick and his tales, though, the smash single Children’s Story is perhaps his best, recited to this day by fans and MCs in training as a rite of passage,” distributor, record label, and digitial boutique Get on Down explains on their website. “Just hearing the opening lines begins a sing-along that can quickly fill a room: ‘Once upon a time / Not long ago / When people wore pajamas / And lived life slow…’ “

The book will be aptly packaged with drawings and paintings recapturing memorable moments from the song.

“Rick’s lines from the song are re-created in visual form in an 18-page book with a puffy cover – presented like a legit children’s book, thick pages and all. From the little boy who was misled to the tense police chase, to the unsure children hearing the story from their ‘Uncle Ricky,’ this is the most unique way the story has ever been presented,” says Get on Down.

Revisit Children’s Story below:

SOURCE: Okayplayer, YouTube