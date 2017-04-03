Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And His Love For HOT 107.5 With Big Greg

On Saturday, April 1, Big Sean came back to his city for the I Decided Tour. Neisha Neshae, MadeInTYO and DJ Mo Beats opened up for the sold out concert. Big Sean performed some of our favorites like Blessings, IDFWU, Dance, and some new faves like Moves and Bounce Back.
Big Greg from The Morning Heat, got backstage to chop it up with Big Sean himself. They spoke about what it’s like performing for Detroit, his favorite foods to eat while home, Mogul Prep, and getting signed by Kanye West in the HOT 107.5 lobby.
If you missed Big Sean’s I Decided Tour here in Detroit, we feel bad for you, son! You can catch our footage below.
Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.