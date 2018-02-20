Wendy Williams is back to her old tricks. Days after Fergie’s disastrous National Anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, Williams decided to give Fergie a little … well, “support?” During her daily monologue for The Wendy Williams Show, Williams decided to poke the nest of music’s most “stay ready” group of fans, the BeyHive.
“There are only a few people who can sing raw dog,” Williams said, before proceeding lob grenades on several singers who could fit into the category. “Fergie is not one. She needs Auto-Tune. Jen Lopez needs Auto-Tune. Janet needs Auto-Tune. Beyonce needs Auto-Tune.” The last one made her live audience gasp to shock and horror.
Then the BeyHive woke up and the Dragging of Wendy Williams, February 20, 2018 began.
Wendy did mention that Mariah Carey was on her list of singers who can sing “raw dog” along with Aretha Franklin, Celine Dione, Dionne Warwick, and Adele. That didn’t stop the BeyHive from coming through with receipts about as long as one from Walgreens.
Wendy Williams Claims Beyonce Can’t Sing The National Anthem Without Autotune, Gets Dragged was originally published on theboxhouston.com
