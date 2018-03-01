Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays Excellence In Broadcasting Award

Cathy Hughes, the Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc., has been announced as the recipient of the 2018 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award. Ms. Hughes will be honored at the Broadcasters Foundation of America‘s annual breakfast on Wednesday, April 11 at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, during The NAB Show. The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award is bestowed annually on an individual in broadcasting whose work exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship. It salutes its namesake, Lowry Mays and is underwritten by The Mays Family Foundation.

Hughes (pictured) began her career at KOWH-AM in her hometown of Omaha, NE. In 1980 she founded Radio One, which became the largest African-American-owned and operated broadcast company in the nation. When Radio One went public in 1999 she became the first African-American woman to head a publicly traded company. In May 2017, Radio One changed its name to Urban One and is now the parent corporation of TV One, the only African-American owned cable television network in the country, and Reach Media, home of the syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Showand The Tom Joyner Morning Show; iOne Digital; and One Solution.

The breakfast is complimentary to all, although pre-registration is required. To register, or to reserve a page in the Program Guide, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.

