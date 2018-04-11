Air Jordan 1 WMNS “Satin Shattered Backboard”

The Air Jordan I Shattered Backboard is making a return this spring. The fabled color way is getting a bit of a 2018 update thanks to the use of satin on the swoosh, toe and heel. The rest of the shoe? A premium leather.

The Shattered Backboard colorway was first introduced by Jordan Brand in the summer of 2015. A year later, with the success of the shoes, Jumpman recreated an alternative version of the kicks but with the colorways reversed on the upper.

A women’s exclusive, it will be available in extended womens sizing — going up to a women’s 12, which is a men’s 10.5. The Air Jordan 1 “Satin Shattered Backboard” costs $160 USD and will be available on May 5th from selected retailers.

