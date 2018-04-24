Meek Mill Released From Prison On Bail

Meek Mill is FINALLY getting released on bail.

The news came down minutes ago as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the lower court must immediately issue an order released Meek on unsecured bail. The Dreamchasers rappers’ bail conditions to remain as they were prior to his arrest and five-month stint in prison on a probation violation.

Per TMZ, Meek told the outlet, “I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.”

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”

He added, “To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”

Meek’s saga included crooked cops, a seemingly biased judge and the outcry of support from thousands of individuals calling for his release. But for now, he’s back and is a free man.

Stay tuned for more information…

