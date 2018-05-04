Shelly Garrett “The Godfather of Urban Theater,” and playwright of such iconic plays as Beauty Shop passed away yesterday of stomach cancer. He was 71.

Beginning his career in 1984, Garrett has inspired numerous other playwrights such as Tyler Perry and David E. Talbert. “I refuse to cheat my fans who spend their hard-earned dollars on a ticket to a Shelly Garrett Production,” Garrett once said. “It’s just wrong! So many people are rushing to throw these shows together now-a-days, just trying to get the dollar. But they quickly realize these audiences are not stupid; they can tell if a show is worthy of their time and more so, of their money.”

Friends have paid tribute to the late playwright on social media.

Today is a sad day for me personally. Yesterday, “The God Father of Urban Theatre” passed. The man I call a REAL mentor and that I affectionately call “Uncle Shelly”.. the great Shelly Garrett has gone on to be with the Lord! Love you sir! #Salute #TheatreLife🎭 pic.twitter.com/7KXKIxafbT — Vernon Williams III (@VWPresents) May 4, 2018

Today we lost a Visionary, a Pioneer. Shelly Garrett was a true champion for change and a vessel for joy. The "Shelly Garrett Documentary" produced by Alabaster Box and TaylorMade Videography of Mansfield, TX means more now than ever before. Shelly, you will be missed. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/CGa8r9KRXO — James Edward (@JamesELeggs) May 4, 2018

Today we mourn the loss of Shelly Garrett. We are so honored to be tasked with sharing his legacy with the world. This project means more now than ever before. Shelly, you will be missed but your light will always shine. Rest in Peace.#blackexcellence#shellythelegend pic.twitter.com/tAFKjCwOGT — Shelly The Legend Movie (@shellythelegend) May 4, 2018

Shelly Garrett, ‘Beauty Shop’ Playwright Dead At 71 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

