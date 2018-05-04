Shelly Garrett “The Godfather of Urban Theater,” and playwright of such iconic plays as Beauty Shop passed away yesterday of stomach cancer. He was 71.
Beginning his career in 1984, Garrett has inspired numerous other playwrights such as Tyler Perry and David E. Talbert. “I refuse to cheat my fans who spend their hard-earned dollars on a ticket to a Shelly Garrett Production,” Garrett once said. “It’s just wrong! So many people are rushing to throw these shows together now-a-days, just trying to get the dollar. But they quickly realize these audiences are not stupid; they can tell if a show is worthy of their time and more so, of their money.”
Friends have paid tribute to the late playwright on social media.
Shelly Garrett, ‘Beauty Shop’ Playwright Dead At 71 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
