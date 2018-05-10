Instafamous Nine-Year-Old Lil Tay Got Her Mom Fired From Her Job For Being A Brat

You know how bad you have to be to have your social media antics get your MOM fired? Well, that’s what Lil Tay just did.

The 9-year-old who loves using the “N-word” and throwing money on cars and telling us about how broke we are on Instagram has seen her antics yield her thousands of fans and views on Instagram. It also cost her mom her job as apparently all that money Tay’s been throwing around belongs to the clients of her realtor mom.

The real estate company where Tay’s mom, Angela Tian, worked at confirmed that she had indeed been let go with just cause. Apparently, her mom only had the job for six months and used it to enable her little girl to wild the hell out on IG — at spaces that belonged to her potential clients. SMH.

“When we found out about this activity last week we had to dismiss her,” Jim Lew, director of business development for Pacific Place Group, told Daily Hive via email. Allegedly, Tian used the penthouses and exoctic cars of clients to add to Lil Tay’s aesthetic.

https://instagram.com/p/BidTWGajyZl/?utm_source=ig_embed

Welp, guess Lil Tay is a Hall of Famer in the Fake It Til You Make It Wing.

