Pusha T On Drake Beef: “It’s All Over With”

After all the conversations, the diss records and the responses that apparently will never see the light of day, Pusha T confirmed what we all knew about his TKO of Drake: the beef is done.

Speaking with Vanity Fair for an Q&A, the Daytona rapper expounded on how he thought about doing zero press for the album after Kanye’s “slavery was a choice” comments but instead took to Twitter to promote his album and more. When it came around to discuss Drake, Push understood that Drake’ll still make No. 1 records. As far as making a clear point to the OVO leader, he knows he did enough damage to not warrant a continuation of his “surgical summer.”

“These conversations have been had and, to my knowledge, it’s all over. It’s all over with,” he said. He added, “I’m ready to be back to the music for real. Just feeding my base, that’s it. That’s the most important thing to me at all times.”

The remark comes after Dennis Graham, Drake’s dad, said in an interview something an old dad defending his son would say.

“I don’t know Pusha T,” Dennis Graham told TMZ. “I don’t know anything about anybody named Pusha T and if I did, I would push they T.”

