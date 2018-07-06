J Prince been all over the world promoting The Art & Science of Respect and once he returned home, he had to come to the Radio Boss. Hardbody Kiotti and the Rap-A-Lot head honcho break bread over The Art & Science of Respect, a night where the concept of power in numbers became true and a life lesson J Prince wants everyone to have.
RELATED: J Prince Calls Pusha T’s Diss To Drake “Disrespectful”
Watch the full interview below.
J Prince: “Don’t Let IG Become Your OG” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
Also On The Urban Daily:
Trending on The Urban Daily
<p>Facebook Live Is Loading....</p>